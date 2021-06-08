CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14,918.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

