Crypton 24 Hour Volume Reaches $477.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $581,220.65 and $477.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002571 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00240774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,907,319 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

