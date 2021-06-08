Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $234,707.92

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $234,707.92 and $293.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,014.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.69 or 0.07471511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.63 or 0.01767794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00479390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00757208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00483056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00389388 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

