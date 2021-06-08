Cryptopay Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $9.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

