CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.84. The company had a trading volume of 283,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$16.92.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

