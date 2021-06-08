Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Price Reaches $1.02

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $171,368.45 and $705.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

