Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal Buys 5,805 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal acquired 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,428.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,143.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

