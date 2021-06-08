Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Purchases $14,140.85 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal bought 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $14,140.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,214.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 18,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,119. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPIX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

