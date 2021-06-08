Curate Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Curate has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $1.78 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00005352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,058,448 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

