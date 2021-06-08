Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. Sells 3,660 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $106,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

