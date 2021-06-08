Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 28,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

