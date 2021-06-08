CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.48. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 39,277 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

