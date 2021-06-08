CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,002. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

