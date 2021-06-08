CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. CytRx shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 97,998 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.07.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

