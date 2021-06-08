DA Davidson Boosts U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target to $74.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USCR. Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

USCR stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

