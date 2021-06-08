Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $461.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00092344 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,899,087,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,899,087,201 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

