Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

