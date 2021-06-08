Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Dana alerts:

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,120. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.