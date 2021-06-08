Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.73. 24,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.57. Danaher has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.