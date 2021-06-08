Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,546,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,904. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

