Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 3.4%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

