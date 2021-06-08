DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,317.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $180,317.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,001.49 or 1.00203788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

