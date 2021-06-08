DAOstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $218,871.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $218,871.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,121.28 or 1.00231409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00077183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

