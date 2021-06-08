Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Sells $18,154.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,828. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

