Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $462,178.16

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 22% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $462,178.16 and approximately $1,787.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00234866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.94 or 0.01250329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,015.48 or 1.00453804 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 572,159 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.