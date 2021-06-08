Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.69

Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $14.49. Daxor shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 113,301 shares traded.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $43,386.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

