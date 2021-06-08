DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,315.17 ($95.57).

DCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,102 ($79.72). 138,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,341. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,234.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

