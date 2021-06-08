DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Cap of $153,073.39

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $153,073.39 and $186.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00968261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.61 or 0.09458985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049816 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.