Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $240,663.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $128.90 or 0.00390346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $240,663.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,007 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

