Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,322.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,322 ($56.47) and last traded at GBX 4,252 ($55.55), with a volume of 330348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,156 ($54.30).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,900.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.39.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

