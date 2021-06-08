DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $7.73 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $12,881.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048673 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,503,756 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

