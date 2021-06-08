DeFiner Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $423,758.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.