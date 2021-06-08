Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.72

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 291,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.72. The company has a market cap of £25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

