Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ETR:DHER opened at €110.85 ($130.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.65. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

