Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ETR:DHER opened at €110.85 ($130.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.65. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

