Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 345,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585,895. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

