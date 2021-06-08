Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.61

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

