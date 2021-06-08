Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$159,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,704.50.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

TSE DML traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 1,637,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,750. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DML. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

