DePay Price Down 3.9% This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DePay has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $829,566.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00005593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.