Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $544,553.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Dero has a market cap of $33.50 million and $544,553.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00009384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,562.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.84 or 0.07534651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.43 or 0.01783022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00482110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00170250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.60 or 0.00761550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00484823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00393194 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,638,225 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

