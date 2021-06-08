Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
DM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,611,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $34.94.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
