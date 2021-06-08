Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

DM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,611,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

