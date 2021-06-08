Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Deutsche Börse stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €134.55 ($158.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

