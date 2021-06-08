Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.71 ($11.43) and last traded at €9.58 ($11.27). 490,840 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.42 ($11.08).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.73.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

