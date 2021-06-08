Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.33 ($20.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.28 ($20.33), with a volume of 4,051,080 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.92 ($25.79).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

