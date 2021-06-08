Dev Protocol Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00014551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and $424,903.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00637511 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

