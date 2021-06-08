Devery (EVE) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Devery has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $318,038.18 and approximately $15,559.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

