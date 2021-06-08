DEX One Day Volume Reaches $34,576.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 72.8% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $746,383.86 and $34,576.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00968261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.61 or 0.09458985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049816 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.