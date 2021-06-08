dHedge DAO Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $3.30 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,365 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

