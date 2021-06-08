Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €65.40 ($76.94) and last traded at €65.50 ($77.06). 91,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.56 ($77.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

