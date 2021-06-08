DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

