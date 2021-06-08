Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 597,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,028. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.